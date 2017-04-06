VIDEO: Five-year-old gets first acting break on TV

A five-year-old girl from Goring has gotten her first taste of fame.

Aspiring actress and Goring Primary School pupil Ellie Cork starred in a television advert for Britain Runs On Rail.

In the advert Ellie can be seen catching a red balloon on a seaside pier.

To film the advert she spent a cold January day at Hastings having to catch a pretend balloon, as it was added in by computer later.

“She loves being the centre of attention,” said her mother Zoe Cork.

“She will sing and dance happily for hours,” she added.The advert for Britain Runs on Rail, which shows a busy railway station and people enjoying a day by the seaside, was Ellie’s first acting gig.

Speaking to the Herald, Ellie said she was given a ‘hot water bottle and a blanket’ to keep warm between takes, as the pier was very cold.

She added that she was ‘very proud’ of her achievement and also enjoyed some of the perks of filming, especially room service in the hotel provided for the shoot. Ellie is signed up to a London children’s acting agency so that she can pursue her dream of being an actress. Failing that, Ellie said she would like to be a princess.

Members of the public can watch Ellie in the Britain Runs On Rail advert on the Herald website.