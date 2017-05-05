VIDEO: Flat fire in Worthing was ‘caused accidentally’

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) was called out to an ‘accidental’ flat fire in Worthing during the early hours of the morning (May 5), a spokesman has confirmed.

WSFRS received a call at 12.45am of a fire at Jubilee Court, in Mill Lane, Worthing.

The fire service was called to a fire at a flat in Worthing this morning (May 5). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for the service said: “We were called to a fire in a first floor flat of a four-storey building.

“Six fire engines were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews used eight breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

“There were no people in the building upon arrival and no injuries to report.”

The last of the fire crews left the scene at 4.38am, according to the spokesman.

WSFRS added: “The damage to the building is currently unknown.

“Fire crews were assisted by Sussex Police.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.45am on Friday (May 5) emergency services went to Jubilee Court in Mill Lane, Worthing, after reports of a fire.

“There were no reports of injuries and fire investigators established that the fire was caused accidentally.

“There is no police investigation.”