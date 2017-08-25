VIDEO: High hopes for Shoreham dog that can jump almost 10 feet

A two-foot tall dog has stunned staff at a Shoreham rehoming charity with his ability to jump almost five times his own height.

Scruffy the Lurcher Cross – knicknamed Springy by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham – has been known to jump up to a height of ten feet.

Scruffy is a bouncy dog

Staff at the charity are now appealing for a local dog lover to give Scruffy a reason to jump for joy by offering him a new home.

Tracey Rae, Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “A real sweetheart, this bouncy boy has always got a spring in his step – he has been known to be a super hurdler, jumping almost ten feet.

“Three-year-old Scruffy is a handsome chap who loves human company – we’re hoping he’ll soon be snapped up by a loving family.

“He’s very inquisitive and loves to seek out a fuss from his canine carers.

Scruffy can jump up to 10 feet high

“Playful in his nature, Scruffy will never tire of bouncing around and chasing his squeaky toys.”

Scruffy, who was found as a stray, will need a secure and well-fenced home.

A energetic dog, he would suit an active family who will keep him busy in a multi-person household.

He can live with teenagers aged 14 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home.

Call 0300 303 0292 if you think you can help Scruffy leap into a new life.