VIDEO: Iconic 90-year-old steam train rolls through Worthing

Crowds gathered on platforms at Worthing railway stations today to watch a 90-year-old steam train pass through.

The Royal Scot locomotive travelled from London Victoria to Bognor Regis this morning, with Worthing residents out in force to catch a glimpse of history.

The 90-year-old Royal Scot in Cambridge earlier this year

Reporter Michael Drummond caught the moment the majestic steam train passed through West Worthing station on video (above).

Heading south down the main line to Brighton – the route of the famous Brighton Belle – the train made stops at Haywards Heath and Preston Park.

Making its way along the coastal rail line, the locomotive also stopped at Shoreham, Worthing and West Worthing among other stations before arriving at Bognor Regis.

What did you think of the train?

Send your views and pictures to news@worthingherald.co.uk.