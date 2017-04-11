VIDEO: Jack Sparrow launches Buccaneer Bay

The popular adventure golf course in Norfolk Gardens, Littlehampton, has been fully refurbished following substantial investment.

ISS Lifestyle, which looks after Arun District Council’s outdoor recreation facilities, unveiled the new pirate features at Buccaneer Bay yesterday.

Norfolk Gardens advebture golf reopens after refurbishment with Jack Sparrow lookalike Simon Newton. Photo by Derek Martin DM17418468a

Jack Sparrow lookalike Simon Newton, credited as Johnny Depp’s photo double for the UK filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, put in an appearance, to the delight of children who had gone along dressed as pirates.

The golf course was originally installed by the council in 1995 and until now has remained largely unchanged.

Justin Simpson, ISS Lifestyle manager, said: “Norfolk Gardens has always been a great sports site and I’m delighted that we have been able to deliver on our promise to Arun District Council.

“We have worked hard with Arun District Council to make sure we provide the local and wider community with a quality, adventure-filled attraction, supporting the ongoing regeneration of Arun’s seaside towns and creating key visitor destinations for years to come.”

The refurbishment has transformed the course from its original nautical theme into an adventure-packed, pirate-themed course.

Each hole has received a substantial makeover, with various new features like pirate statues, a smugglers cave, crow’s nest, hand-carved gravestone obstacles and a giant barrel vortex.

The boat on hole seven has been repainted and renamed, converting it from HMS Force Three into The Black Jack, a traditional pirate galleon with a Jolly Roger flag.

Mr Simpson said the refurbishment outlined the firm’s commitment to invest heavily in Arun. It has already overhauled the Norfolk Gardens café and the coming weeks will see major works at the Par 3 golf course and tennis courts, as well as further works to the café.

Terence Chapman, Arun cabinet member for environmental services, said: “This is an excellent example of ISS delivering on their commitment to invest in key Arun parks in partnership with the council.

“It is just one of a number of exciting schemes in the pipeline aimed at improving the outdoor leisure offer for both residents and visitors to the district.”

