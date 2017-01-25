VIDEO: Kerry Katona gets beauty fix at nearby salon

A beauty salon in Worthing welcomed Kerry Katona earlier this morning (January 25) for a facial and botox.

Vanilla Pod Beauty in Broadwater Street East opened its doors to the TV personality, who came in with her daughter and husband, George Kay.

Kerry Katona at Vanilla Pod Beauty in Broadwater Street East, Worthing

The former Atomic Kitten pop star travelled from her home in East Sussex for the beauty fix after 68 pantomine performances in Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal’s production of Cinderella.

The 36-year-old starred as the Fairy Godmother in the popular panto which started on December 5 last year and finished on January 8.

But as having to wear ‘constant make-up’ affected her skin, the TV star was invited for the beauty fix by salon’s owner, Emma Hopper, on social media site Twitter.

Kerry said she was ‘not one for wearing makeup’ when she is not working, and she ‘liked to keep her skin’ looking nice.

The TV personality attended the beauty salon earlier this morning (January 25)

She added that it was only a short stop in Worthing, as she had to pick her children up from school after the treatments were finished.

Kerry’s husband, George, a former rugby league player, also treated himself to a facial at the beauty salon, which expanded to the new premises on December 11 last year, due to its recent success and growth.

The pair are soon heading to Australia and New Zealand as Kerry is set to go on tour with Atomic Kitten.

Salon owner Emma said: “I initially emailed Kerry’s manager, Claire, to see if she’d like a facial of some description whilst she’s doing panto as stage make-up is horrible for the skin and she agreed. I then invited Kerry along on Twitter.

The salon was all prepped ready for the TV star to arrive

“I got to know Kerry when I used to treat Claire and I used to go over and massage her security team.

“We use all the same facial machines that cosmetic doctor Tijon Esho uses in London for a fraction of the price so it’s a great thing for us to advertise to clients and celebrities.”

The beauty retreat is popular amongst celebrity guests. Stephen and Chris, stars of Channel 4’s Gogglebox, cut the opening ribbon when the salon was offically opened last month.

The salon has provided specialist beauty and cosmetic treatments for both men and women for more than eight years, after being set up by 27-year-old, Emma, who has now gained more than 2000 clients travelling from all areas as far as North London to the South Coast.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.