VIDEO: Lightning storm dominates West Sussex sky

West Sussex residents had front row seats to a huge lightning storm last night.

After Met Office warnings earlier in the week, the storm lived up to expectations, filling the sky with impressive lightning flashes and rumbles of thunder.

The storm began rolling in from the sea at about 11pm, and finished at around 2am.

This morning, there is little evidence that a storm happened at all, despite heavy rain.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had not been sent out to any flooding incidents or lightning-related fires in the county.

Readers have already began submitting their pictures of the storm – if you have any that you would like to feature in the paper, please email us.

Last night's lightning storm. Picture: Brian Edbury

What did you think of the storm – was it a free show or a nuisance that kept you awake?