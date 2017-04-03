VIDEO: Man suffers from ‘sleepless nights’ following dog attack

A Worthing man said he has suffered from ‘sleepless nights and flashbacks’ since being attacked by a dog last year.

Mark Friend-James, of Findon Valley, was walking his dog on December 2, 2016, near Cissbury Ring when another dog ran towards him.

Mark Friend-James with his dog Elsi. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170330-191236008

He and his pointer Elsi were bitten by the attacking Staffordshire bull terrier and required hospital treatment.

Mr Friend-James said the attack still plays on his mind five months later.

He said: “When I go out for a walk or a run, I have to explain to other dog owners why I am nervous of their dog coming up to me.

“I feel like a broken record because I have to explain the whole story to everyone I meet.

The wounds sustained by Mark and his dog Elsi. Picture: Mark Friend-James

“The whole incident has badly affected me. I still suffer from sleepless nights and have flashbacks of the whole incident.

“It has also affected Elsi. She is nervous around other dogs now and hates it when they run up to her.”

Following the incident, Benjamin Taylor, 20, of Bruce Avenue, was charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Taylor pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates on March 7, was given a £500 compensation order and ordered to pay £85 costs, according to CPS.

CPS also said a control order was imposed on the dog which is now owned by someone else.

Mr Friend-James added: “The events of December 2 have really affected me and Elsi.

“If this attack wasn’t on me, a grown man, it could have on a child or a young mother out walking. The outcome could have been a lot worse.

“You don’t expect to go on a dog walk and spend three or fours in casualty and have your dog taken to the vets.

“I think this incident is a warning to everyone to make sure their dog is under control or on a lead if required.”

