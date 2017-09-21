VIDEO: New Youtube channel set to promote Lancing businesses

Three entrepreneurial young residents have started up their own weekly youtube channel, dedicated to giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into businesses in Lancing.

Chloe Ellman-Baker, 17, and Anastasia Harker, 19, will be the hosts of the new channel, C.StarzTV, which creator Adam Scott describes as ‘fun, entertaining, but educational’.

Chloe Ellman-Baker and Anastasia Harker are hosting a new youtube channel called C.Starz-TV in Lancing

Chloe, of Coombes Road in Lancing, said: “We are trying to promote local talent and involve the community.”

Anastasia, of Valley Road, Sompting, said: “We make every video a bit of fun, it’s not too serious. It’s really great to be able to involve other people and help them out.”

Both Chloe and Anastasia had wanted to start their own youtube channel but lacked video editing skills. So when they saw an advert calling for presenters, they jumped at the chance. On working together, Anastasia said: “We clicked quite quickly and get on really well. We all come from really different backgrounds, which I think is good.”

Anastasia is a trained canine behaviourist but is currently starting up her own children’s entertainment business and hopes to start a psychology degree next year.

Chloe, who is studying musical theatre at the theatre workshop in Brighton, has been named Miss Teen Sussex and is competing in a national beauty pageant for the title of Miss Teen Great Britain next month.

As well as interviewing local businesses, the videos will involve taking on silly challenges – from trying foreign food or attempting to pass a SATs test.

Adam said of the channel: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s an escape from work in a way and it’s fun.”

The 27-year-old, who lives in Old Salts Farm, Lancing, and currently works as the assistant manager at Domino’s in Lancing, picked up filming and editing skills during his previous job working in advertising and marketing.

Watch the first video, which was released today, here

If you are a local business and would be interested in being featured on the channel, email Adam at: cstarztv@gmail.com