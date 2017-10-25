VIDEO: Poppy Appeal shop opens in Worthing

Worthing mayor Alex Harman has officially opened the town’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop.

He visited the Guildbourne Centre this morning to meet volunteers and veterans at the shop.

Worthing mayor Alex Harman opens the Poppy Appeal shop in the Guildbourne Centre. Photo by Derek Martin DM17103342a

Jonathan-Paul Finch, Worthing Poppy Appeal organiser, set up the shop with his wife Sarah and opened the doors for the first time on Sunday.

They have been supported by the Worthing branch of the Royal British Legion, Alan Howard Jones, an honorary member of Worthing Combined Ex-Services Association, and Janet Goldsbrough-Jones, secretary of the Worthing branch of the Women’s Royal Army Corps.

Mr Finch said: “So far, it is going really well. One of the most popular things this year is the collectable 2017 pins. We also have a special Passchendaele one for this anniversary year, which is a limited edition. We try to get something a little bit different every year, last year we had the Somme.

“It is all donation based. Some people stick in a fiver, some stick in £20. Some people come to give money and don’t event want anything. It is great, it is the satisfaction of doing it.”

There are poppies in a variety of sizes and different materials, plus also oil-based and water wash paintings by Littlehampton artist Simon Finch and information about the Royal British Legion.

Suggested donations include £5 for a plastic car poppy, £2 for a lapel badge or wooden cross, £1 for wristbands and 50p for car stickers.

The Worthing branch of the Royal British Legion meets on the last Wednesday of the month, except December, at Chapman Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing.