VIDEO: Thousands watch Worthing Rotary Carnival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Worthing got into the party spirit today as the Rotary carnival procession took place.

There were pom poms, stiltwalkers, a float from the Dog’s Trust and much more as the procession made its way along Marine Parade and past Steyne Gardens at around 1pm this afternoon.

Huge crowds took to Worthing seafront to see the Rotary carnival

Thousands of people descended on the seafront to see the annual parade, which this year had a circus theme.

There was also some drama before the parade began, as an ambulance was called to Marine Parade to attend a woman who was unwell.

She was treated at the roadside by paramedics and laid on a stretcher.

To read more about the carnival and to see more pictures of the procession, pick up a copy of this week’s Worthing Herald (01/09).

Ambulances were called to Marine Parade, where the Worthing Rotary Carnival was taking place, after reports a woman was unwell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

Ambulances were called to Marine Parade, where the Worthing Rotary Carnival was taking place, after reports a woman was unwell

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.