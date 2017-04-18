VIDEO: Witnesses sought as ‘miracle dog’ survives hit-and-run

The owner of a ‘miracle dog’ that was almost killed in a hit-and-run incident wants the culprit to apologise.

Rueben, a two-year-old spaniel, was run over by what police described as a pharmacy delivery van outside the family home in Willow Crescent, Worthing on Friday, March 31 at around 11am. The driver did not stop or report the hit-and-run to the police, which is illegal.

Rueben the spaniel with owners Matt and Stacie Lillywhite and their children Finley and Harrison. Picture: Derek Martin

Owner Stacie Lillywhite said: “They nearly tore this family apart. It was devastating. It has really shaken me and the dog up. Thank God it was a happy ending, but it might not have been.

The 29-year-old opened the front door to sign for a parcel, and accidentally left the door open behind her.

Rueben, which Stacie described as ‘excitable’, ran out to greet the delivery man and became startled, running into the road.

Stacie and the delivery man tried to stop Rueben but it was too late, as the dog was run over by a passing van.

They nearly tore this family apart. It was devastating Stacie Lillywhite

She said: “I watched the car go over his body, front tyre and back tyre, and I heard the noise, the thuds, as it went over him.

“I thought: ‘How could you not know you have done that?’ You would know if you had done that to a toddler.”

A distressed Stacie called her husband Matthew and she took their beloved pet to Grove Lodge Veterinary Hospital in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing.

Initially vets were not sure if Rueben would make it through the night, but he left them ‘gobsmacked’ by responding to treatment, Stacie said, describing her pet as a ‘miracle dog’.

Rueben the spaniel after the hit and run incident

Miraculously, Rueben walked away with no broken bones and only some minor bleeding and a few tyre marks and is recovering at home.

Stacie said her two sons Finley, eight, and Harrison, six, were ‘absolutely chuffed’ at being reunited with Rueben, after their parents told them they may not see their friend again.

The Northbrook College student reported the incident to the police. According to Stacie, the Road Traffic Act 1988 states that if a driver hits a dog they must report it to the police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said witnesses can report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting ‘crackdown’ and reference 335602.

Rueben the spaniel after the hit and run incident

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Rueben the spaniel is recovering after the hit-and-run incident

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.