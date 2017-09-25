VIDEO: World traveller welcomed home to Worthing

After a three-year cycle trip around the world, a resident has pedalled the final two miles from Worthing pier to her Broadwater home, where she received a hero’s welcome.

Tori Bush was met by dozens of friends, family members and neighbours as she pulled into Cissbury Road on her trusty blue bike on Saturday.

The 30-year-old said she had no idea so many people would be there.

“It was so special,” she said.

“It was very emotional and I spent quite a lot of the day crying.”

Tori touched down in England on Thursday after catching the ferry from Dunkirk to Dover.

Tori Bush with her little blue bike

“Seeing the white cliffs was very poignant.

“It’s such a symbol of the south coast,” she said.

“I remembered how pretty it is at home.”

Since the explorer set off in 2014, she has ridden more than 30,000km on a journey that has taken her to countries including Georgia, Cambodia and America – with just her bike and a tent.

Mother Ness Bush with Tori and father Richard Bush

She admits her travelling style had been met with some surprise.

“Some people couldn’t believe that I was travelling alone, as a woman,” she said.

But Tori said travelling on a bike was an icebreaker and ‘a ticket into people’s lives’.

“People are interested and want to help you,” she said.

Tori said she is not sure what the future holds now that her trip has come to an end. But she plans to spend the winter working in Japan, as she has done for the past four years, and is sure there are more adventures to come.

“Once you’ve got the bug you don’t really stop,” she said.

For anyone else thinking about setting out on a solo bike trip, she said: “I can’t recommend it enough.

“You’ll have the time of your life.”

Her mother, Ness Bush, who organised Tori’s return party, said: “It was the best day.

“There was a great turnout at the house.

“It’s great to have her home.

