VIDEO: Your Sussex Easter weather

Sussex will see some sunny spells for Easter weekend, but it will be cooler than last weekend with some showers too, according to the Met Office.

The weather for the Easter weekend is looking changeable but there will still be plenty of fine and dry weather to enjoy.

High pressure will continue to sit to the south of the UK where it will be driest, while weak weather fronts could bring some rain and showers to more northern and eastern parts of the UK.

The Met Office says that the details for the weather for Easter Day and Easter Monday are still a little uncertain, but at the moment in the south, it should stay mainly dry and bright with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

After last weekend when many parts saw unbroken sunshine and temperatures well above average for the time of year, it will feel cooler for Easter with temperatures reaching around 12-15degC by day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “In any prolonged sunny spells it will still feel pleasant and remember that the sun is now quite strong so cover up if you’re going to be outside for a long time. With a cool polar maritime airmass affecting the UK, it will also turn chilly overnight where skies remain clear, so gardeners beware, there could be a touch of frost.”

An RAC spokesperson said: “We’re expecting Easter traffic to peak on Sunday when many families will be heading home after a short seasonal break. Combined with the inevitable day trip traffic we’d expect, this will likely lead to some delays on the road network.

“RAC patrols will be working hard right throughout the long weekend to get those unlucky enough to break down on their way again. But a few quick checks of your car before you set out can drastically reduce the chances of you needing assistance.

“If you are travelling a long distance it’s best to check that oil and coolant are topped up to the right levels, and having the right amount of screenwash can also keep your view of the road ahead clear. Check your tyres too – especially if you are towing for the first time this year.”

As the dates for Easter move each year, we typically can expect to see a range of weather and temperatures across the holiday and this is reflected in the extremes recorded.

Although this Easter looks to be on the cool side, it’s not going to be nearly as cold as in 1998 on Good Friday when Pennerley in Shropshire recorded a maximum temperature of -0.4degC.

Neither will we see as much rain as that recorded in 2010, when Honister in Cumbria recorded 72mm of rain on Easter Day itself.

The highest maximum temperature recorded over past Easter weekends was 27.8degC recorded on Easter Saturday at Heathrow, London (1949), Mildenhall, Suffolk (1949) and Wisley, Surrey (2011).