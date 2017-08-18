Vision to regenerate recreation ground in Lancing to get into swing

A five year project to regenerate a troubled Lancing recreation ground is to start with the installation of a new zip wire.

Lancing Parish Council has resolved to use an £8,000 grant, which it was awarded from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, towards the new attraction at Monks Recreation Ground.

Monks Recreation Ground

The zipwire heralds the start of more investment in the area.

Parish council chairman Gloria Eveleigh said: “We have concentrated a lot on Beach Green and that’s really coming on, there’s a real buzz there.”

But efforts will now be focused on the ‘neglected’ recreation ground, a central place, which currently looks ‘a bit tired and old’, she said.

A survey to gather views on how the recreation ground could be improved found that 51 of the 67 child respondents wanted to see more up to date equipment for the playground, with 13 suggesting a zipwire.

Councillors at the recreation ground

Mrs Eveleigh said: “We are trying to get the kids interested in their community, so that all the negative things will be less likely to happen in the future.”

Adult respondents also prioritised improvements to the playground, along with more benches, better toilets and more activities.

Mrs Eveleigh said of the council’s vision for the recreation ground: “We want to make it look beautiful and inviting.

“I would like it to be an area where people have picnics and socialise, where children can enjoy themselves.

“A place that everybody takes pride in, where everyone owns it and is responsible for it.”

The next steps for the zipwire are to draw up designs and decide on a location.

A spokesman for the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed that, in an effort to tackle problems at the recreation ground, extra patrols have been carried out and a multi-agency Local Action Team has been formed to look at issues including youth engagement.

A Police Support Community Officer will also join the Keep Lancing Lovely group.