Volunteers needed for Southwick beach clean

The community has been invited to become beach clean volunteers as part of Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) and Ecover’s quest for plastic free coastlines.

A beach clean will be held at Southwick this Sunday, starting at 10am.

The Southwick event is part of the Big Spring Beach Clean, which is Surfers Against Sewage’s biggest ever clean up, set to be held nationwide from April 3 to 9.

In partnership with sustainable brand Ecover, Surfers Against Sewage aims to collect more than 50,000 plastic bottles to create new bottles for the Ecover Ocean Plastic Bottle Project.

Dom Ferris, SAS’s head of community and engagement, said: “By collecting plastic that would pollute our oceans and converting it into functional packaging, Surfers Against Sewage and Ecover will raise awareness about using plastic conscientiously and more sustainably. Our volunteers are committed to tackling plastic pollution on their beaches for as long as it takes but each and every one of them longs for a day when beach cleans are just a fond memory and we truly have Plastic Free Coastlines!”

There’s no need to register, just arrive wearing suitable clothing.

Contact beachcleans@sas.org.uk or 01872 553001 to find out more.

