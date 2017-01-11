Warning for the vulnerable with freezing temperatures on the way

People are being urged to look out for the vulnerable with temperatures set to plummet.

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert across West Sussex from today and 9pm on Sunday, January 15.

There is also a Met Office Yellow warning for snow in place.

There is an increasing risk of snow showers, severe overnight frost and icy conditions from 10am on Thursday onwards.

As a band of rain spreads eastwards on Thursday it is likely to turn wintry during the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow in some areas of West Sussex at times.

As this clears away during the evening, with clear skies a rapid freeze is possible, leading to icy conditions.

West Sussex County Council is asking people to look out for others and to take extra care during the cold and icy weather.

Christine Field, cabinet member for community wellbeing at West Sussex County Council, said: “The Met Office is warning us it is going to be a lot colder over the next few days.

“If there is anyone you know who might be at particular risk, for example, an older person living on their own, make sure they know what to do to stay warm and are well stocked with food and medications.

“If you are worried about them you can contact us on 01243 642121.

“Icy ground may be a problem for a few days which can lead to slips and falls that might cause broken bones.

“You could make a real difference to someone by picking up shopping or medicines so they don’t have to leave their home.”

Top tips to prepare for colder weather:

• Have plenty of warm food and drinks to stay warm.

• If you need to go out dress warm; wear lots of layers and wear shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls.

• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C (65˚F), particularly if you are not mobile.

• If you can’t heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room during the day and your bedroom just before you go to bed.

More information can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/get-ready-for-winter.

To find out about free services which can give advice on keeping warm and energy advice contact your local wellbeing hub at www.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk.

