Warning issued after fire crew tackle bonfire started with petrol

The fire service is warning people not to use petrol to start bonfires after being called to a garden fire in Littlehampton.

The fire service were called to a property in Lupin Close at around 6.45pm yesterday (Monday, April 17), a spokesperson said.

A bonfire had been started in the garden using petrol, a spokesperson said.

The crew used one hose reel to put the fire out, confirmed the spokesperson.

A spokesperson said: “Please do not use petrol to start your bonfires.

“And with barbeque’s the summer coming, we should all be careful.”

