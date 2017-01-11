Wedding fair shows off historic hall

Future brides and bridegrooms flocked to Arundel Town Hall on Sunday for a wedding fair.

The much-loved, twice-annual event, with free admission, gave the many hundreds of attendees the chance to explore the beautiful historic building.

Built in 1834-5 by the 12th Duke of Norfolk, the town hall was designed by Robert Abraham and stood south of Market Square, at the end of Market Street, now Maltravers Street, close to the old court house. The building has a flint and sandstone façade with flanking towers in Norman style.

The wedding fair, which included high-end fashion shows, was run in conjunction with AbFab Events.

Opened by Arundel town crier Angela Standing, it offered the chance to sample designer cakes, bespoke jewellery, delicious hog roasts and beautiful gowns while listening to an enchanting harpist and live entertainers.

The next Arundel Town Hall wedding fair is scheduled for Sunday, October 8.