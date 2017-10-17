WEEKEND EVENT: Brass bands to feature in epic free concert

Worthing Silver Band presents the 12-hour Brassbandathon at the St Paul’s Centre in Chapel Road, Worthing, on Saturday to raise money for Children in Need.

It will feature brass band music, a raffle, a face painter and special cocktail menu.

The music starts at 10am with a performance from Brighton and Hove City Brass. The last performance is from the hosts, Worthing Silver Band, between 8.30pm and 10pm.

Any musicians are invited to join in with ‘Sussex by the sea’ at the end of the 12 hours, just before 10pm.

The event is free.