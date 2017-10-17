WEEKEND EVENT: Lantern-lit trail to light up Worthing park

This weekend, a lantern-lit trail will pop up in a Worthing park.

Jack On The Green will be at Beach House Park in Worthing between 6pm and 8.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to discover a lit trail of colourful lanterns and structures in the award-winning park in Brighton Road.

Supported by Worthing Borough Council, it is the brainchild of Same Sky, the regional arts charity that is behind events such as Brighton’s Burning the Clocks and Children’s Parade.

John Varah, artistic director of Same Sky, said: “We are very excited to be working with Worthing Borough Council to bring a unique lit event to the town’s lovely Beach House Park. We will be working with schools and families to populate the park with a host of colourful lanterns and lit games.”

The name for the event comes from the park’s reputation as being the home of lawn bowls.

As well as working with local groups to create the colourful lit pieces, Same Sky will host lantern building workshops in the park’s Palm Court Pavilion between 2pm and 4pm on both days.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “This is another fantastic addition to the town’s increasingly varied and exciting events calendar which are helping people to Discover Worthing.

“Same Sky have a reputation for delivering incredible community-led events. I’m sure that people from across the town and beyond will get involved to ensure Jack On The Green is a resounding success which will return to the town for future years.”