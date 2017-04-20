‘Well done the Seagulls’ – congratulations continue to pour in for Albion

Adur and Worthing councils have congratulated Brighton and Hove Albion on their promotion to the Premier League.

Leader of Adur District Council councillor Neil Parkin met with Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Martin Perry today (April 20) on the eve of their match with Norwich, where a win would secure the title.

Mr Parkin said: “Well done the Seagulls.

“On behalf of their very many fans across Adur and Worthing, who are bursting with pride on their hard-fought and very well deserved promotion.

“I am very proud also to have supported Martin and Brighton and Hove Albion’s ambitions in the development of their excellent training facility here in Lancing. We worked very closely with him and his team right from the start and identified council owned land suitable for this site and their needs.

“I look forward to working with Martin again, on the New Monks Farm Development, as part of the £150 million regeneration development for Lancing, that will welcome IKEA and the employment opportunities they bring and approximately 600 new homes for the area.”

Adur District Council unanimously supported the build of the Albion’s training ground in 2012.

Martin Perry said: “Many thanks to head of Adur District Council and long time Albion supporter councillor Neil Parkin for his congratulations this morning. I know he speaks on behalf of our many fans across the whole of Adur & Worthing too. It was great to see him at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre here in Lancing.

“As a club, from the first team through to the academy, we are grateful for the support of Adur District Council with the planning and development of our training ground, which is among the best in the world and now home to Brighton and Hove Albion, as a Premiership team.

“Our promotion to the Premier League will bring a huge economic boost to the whole of the area and we look forward to continuing our enormously fruitful relationship with the council as we bring forward a strategic site at New Monks Farm and the realisation of an important part of its emerging Adur Local Plan.”

