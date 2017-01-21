Well-presented retirement apartment

This well-presented one double bedroom lift-serviced retirement apartment is situated on the top floor of a sought-after development in the heart of Shoreham.

The property, in St Pauls Lodge, is situated within 300 metres of various shopping facilities, bars, restaurants and Shoreham mainline railway station with city and coastal services.

Offered for sale with no onward chain, features and accommodation include a lounge with far-reaching views towards Lancing College, additional study/dining area, fitted kitchen, double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and white suite bathroom/WC.

There are also communal gardens, parking, a laundry room and lounge.

Price £240,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk