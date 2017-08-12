West Sussex Writers mark 80 years with celebration

Have your say

West Sussex Writers celebrated its 80th anniversary with a day long writers’ event.

Held in central Worthing on July 29, the event featured talks and seminars from six writers, including a keynote from Man Booker prize long-listed novelist and short story writer, Alison Macleod.

Attended by both members and non-members alike, writers enjoyed two of six workshops over the day, which was held in Bohunt School, Worthing.

Alison Macleod opened the day, which welcomed more than 70 attendees, with congratulations for West Sussex Writers for having lasted for eight decades and counting.

She said: “That kind of longevity, for a writers’ group, is incredible.”

Her keynote reflected how many exceptional literary and artistic figures have been inspired by Sussex over the centuries. Alison’s talk was followed by workshops from herself, Melanie Whipman, Stephanie Norgate, Clare Best, Julie Everton and Umi Sinha, collectively covering subjects as diverse as novels, poetry, short stories, playwriting and life writing.

Ian C. Black, current chair of West Sussex Writers, toasted the anniversary.

West Sussex Writers is one of the oldest writers’ groups in the country, having been founded in 1937 by Francis O’Hanlon, a journalist and non-fiction writer.

The group holds monthly meetings in Goring Methodist Church. This 80th anniversary event reflects its continuing growth, with a full line-up of speakers already booked for next year.

Find out more at www.westsussexwriters.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.