‘What a Knight’ at West Park Primary School

The school production of ‘What A Knight’, written by Craig Hawes, has taken place at West Park Primary School.

Since February, pupils and staff have worked tirelessly making sure that the production continues to be a highlight in the school’s calendar - and they didn’t disappoint.

'What A Knight' was written by Craig Hawes

The cast, the team back stage and the choir have all worked together so well to pull off an outstanding show and the audiences loved it too.

rs Garner and Mr Harvey, the directors of the show, said: “ A real highlight is watching the children grow in confidence. It’s particularly lovely seeing those shine who you wouldn’t necessarily have imagined to do so. We want it to be one of the main things that the children take away from their time at West Park. Something that they will always remember and of which they will be proud.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Rehearsing the music

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.