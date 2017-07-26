Winners of Lancing’s garden competition announced at ‘wonderful’ event

The winners of a garden competition in Lancing were announced at a ‘wonderful’ event on Saturday, July 15, organised by Lancing Parish Council.

Jean Griffin, from BBC Radio Sussex Dig It, spent the day judging between 24 varied entries, before giving an ‘excellent and amusing’ talk.

Anne Slocombe took first place in the best kept garden category, while Mary Moody came first in the hanging basket category.

Both winners were presented with vouchers from sponsors by Gardner and Scardifield and Jacob Steel.

Councillors thanked Gardner and Scardifield for generously providing a shield for the winner.

The council said the day was ‘a great success’ and hope to make it an annual event.