Witness appeal after fire engine and pedestrian collide in Goring

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a fire engine and a pedestrian in Goring yesterday (Thursday, June 29).

Emergency services were called to the Goring Crossways roundabout in Littlehampton Road, Goring, at 2.10pm.

A 17-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with a head injury, according to police.

Police confirmed today that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions for almost three hours following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting operation Monmouth and reference number 762 29/06.

The incident followed a single car collision in nearby Titnore Lane at 1.45pm.