Woman left ‘touched’ after stranger paid her lunch bill

The kindness of a stranger left a support worked ‘touched’ after he paid her lunch bill.

Selina Ragless, 34, of Sompting Road, Lancing, was surprised by the kind gesture when she was having lunch with a colleague and two of their clients at the Lazy Brunch Kitchen in Goring Road, Goring, on Saturday, January 7.

The 34-year-old is seeking the identity of the mystery man to say thank you for the kind gesture. Picture: Derek Martin

She said: “A man got up to pay for his bill and nodded at me to say goodbye and walked out the café. A member of staff then told me the man had paid for all of our meals – I was so shocked and surprised as it was such kind thing to do.

“I ran out of the café to say thank you to the man – he then blew a kiss and said Happy New Year. It really touched me – you hear so many bad things in the town, so this shows there are some lovely people in Worthing.”

On weekends the 34-year-old works for Dimensions in Grand Avenue, a charity which provides support for people with learning disabilities and autism and she takes her clients down to the café every other Saturday. In her other time she looks after her disabled son who is three years old.

The mum-of-one is now seeking the identity of the man, believed to be in his sixties or seventies, to say thank you for the gesture.

She added: “I know nothing about him. The café said he is not a regular customer and they were just as shocked as me.”

Amanda Speers, 46, who works in the family-run café and served the mystery man, said she was ‘very surprised’ about the kind gesture.

She said: “I had never seen this chap around before and he was very quiet – I remember asking him if he was sure about paying as the bill was almost £40.

“Selina and the group are regulars and are a lovely bunch. They have spent a lot at the café too. We have a good mix of people here and everyone knows everyone, which is rare these days.”

Steve Scown, CEO from Dimensions, said the ‘random act of kindness’ made their staff and the people they support’s day.

He said: “Supporting people with learning disabilities and autism to become active citizens in their communities is such an important part of the service Dimensions provides.

“We would love for the gentleman to come forward so we can thank him for his kindness.”

