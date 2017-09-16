Woman ‘stabbed’ in Southwick

A woman was taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in Southwick this morning (Saturday, September 16).

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.45am in High Down.

Officers and forensics cordoned off the area as they investigated.

Sussex Police said they were contacted by South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend an address in the street.

The force added the woman was taken to hospital with a ‘suspected stab wound’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.