Women urged to sign up for Race for Life

Cancer Research UK is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter this year’s Worthing Race for Life.

The charity 5k run will take place at Steyne Gardens in Worthing on Sunday, June 18.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Helen Curtis, Cancer Research UK’s Worthing event manager, said: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. Every day, 130 are diagnosed with cancer in the South East That’s why we’re calling on women in Worthing to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks. Pledging to take part is a great motivation for women to pull on their leggings, limber up and kick-start the New Year by showing cancer they mean business. Our aim is that one day everyone will beat this devastating disease and the more research we fund, the sooner that day will come.

“By taking part in Race for Life, mums, daughters, sisters and friends can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. We urge women to sign up right now and show their support.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year. To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

