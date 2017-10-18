‘Wonderful news’ for Worthing’s homeless thanks to lottery players

Care for the homeless in Worthing is set to get a big boost, half a million pounds in fact.

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) chief executive John Holmstrom said a huge grant from the National Lottery is ‘wonderful’ and will have a big impact.

The charity was one of several organisations in the South East benefitting from £2.2million from the Big Lottery Fund.

WCHP was awarded £490,000 for their St Clare’s Community Hubin Marine Place.

Mr Holmstrom said: “This was truly wonderful news. It reflects how impressed the lottery have been with St Clare’s.

“Homelessness is a community issue and only through working together with the whole community can we fulfil our vision of a community without homelessness.

“This funding will help us further develop our services to turn this vision into a reality.”

St Clare’s Community Hub runs a drop in service on weekday mornings, offering hot and cold food, showers, clothing, laundry, IT provision, advice, information and signposting.

It also serves as a referral route into local supported housing.

The funding will allow WCHP to introduce a new way of working at St Clare’s and redesign the day centre into a community hub focusing on a community solution to homelessness.

James Harcourt, England grant making director at the Big Lottery Fund said: “We are proud to give National Lottery money to local projects that make a difference in their communities.

“When you hear about projects like these you realise the incredible impact the money generated by National Lottery players has had on communities across England. It really is life changing.”

If you are experiencing or in danger of becoming homeless visit St Clare’s or phone 01903 680740.