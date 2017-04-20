WORD ON THE GROUND: Hope for new workers’ scheme

One of the real strengths of the NFU is its ability to constantly get its leaders and decision makers face to face with members to hear their thoughts and opinions.

The recent visit by deputy president, Minette Batters, to Spalding was a case in point.

A full day of visits around the area gave an ideal opportunity for members to reinforce and bring alive issues facing horticulture going forward.

Not surprisingly, the key discussion point was around labour supply.

Minette explained that the NFU continues to have regular dialogue with Defra and the Home Office to develop a new seasonal workers scheme which will help support the sector’s labour requirements.

It was reassuring to hear there may be some positive news on this point and I am confident that the comments made by our local growers last week will find their way into future discussions with Government departments.

To support our case, the NFU monitors the availability of seasonal labour across the UK with an End of Season Labour Survey and an in-season survey of labour providers.

The frequency of the in-season survey has been increased so the NFU can gather real-time information and provide evidence to government which demonstrates the urgency of the need.

The results from the first three quarters of the 2016 NFU Labour Providers Survey found that there was a dramatic change in labour availability within the space of nine months, clearly showing the deterioration in the ability to obtain and maintain EU labour in the horticulture sector.