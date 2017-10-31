Worthing A27 closed following collision

The A27 is currently closed both ways in Worthing following a collision this morning.

Police were called at 9.09am today to the A27 in Worthing near the junction with Ivydore Avenue.

Initial reports suggest it was a two car collision.

The road is currently closed both ways from the A280.

Firefighters and the ambulance service are at the scene, though police say injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.