Worthing affected by 320 job cuts as GSK sells Horlicks brand

Around 320 jobs – many of which are in Worthing – will be lost after leading local employer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced plans to sell the Horlicks brand.

Yesterday, the pharmaceutical company said it would be outsourcing some manufacturing activity at its Worthing site in Southdown View Way.

The company also plans to sell the Horlicks and MaxiNutrition brands in the UK, as part of a shift towards investing more into manufacturing respiratory and HIV medicines.

The proposals mean that 320 permanent jobs are expected to be lost at the Worthing and Slough sites over the next four years.

GlaxoSmithKline employs around 17,000 people across the UK, of which 5000 are in UK manufacturing operations.

Roger Connor, President, GSK Global Manufacturing and Supply said: “We have a substantial manufacturing presence in the UK and continue to support the network with new investment of more than £140million in the next three years. At the same time, we have had to make some decisions which we know will cause uncertainty for some of our employees. We will do all we can to support them through this process.”

A spokesman said none of the announcements made by the company resulted from the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.