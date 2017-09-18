Worthing bar stripped of its licence to sell alcohol after police highlight ‘breaches’

A Worthing bar has been stripped of its licence to sell alcohol tonight after a marathon four-and-a-half-hour meeting (Monday, September 18).

Molotov Cocktail and Vodka Bar was brought before councillors after Sussex Police called for a review of their licence.

Police claimed the Chatsworth Road venue’s management had failed in its ‘duty of care’ to customers, with a woman’s fatal accident moments after leaving the venue central to their case.

Bar co-owner Barry Wells insisted the venue was ‘well-run’ and hoped a new premises supervisor, ex-councillor Vino Vinojan, would improve its management.

But Worthing Borough Council’s licensing committee believed revoking the licence was the only option.

Speaking after the meeting, police head of licensing Jean Irving said: “Police are appreciative the committee listened hard to all the evidence, considered their options and took the right decision to ensure public safety in Worthing.

“It is a good decision for the town.”

Police began the hearing by outlining the case against the bar.

Peter Saville, barrister for Sussex Police, explained how the venue had been subject to a licence review in 2013, when it was known as Light Bar.

Problems, he claimed, had worsened since the review, which saw numerous extra conditions attached to the bar’s licence.

Police documents noted a ‘lack of action’ over a customer ‘slumped’ in his chair, ‘consistently high’ levels of cocaine recorded throughout the premises, poor record-keeping and adherence to conditions including presence of door staff.

But early focus was drawn to the case of Gina Pickett, who died seven days after falling down steps moments after spending several hours at Molotov.

The committee saw CCTV of Ms Pickett staggering along Chapel Road, before a shop’s camera captured her disappearing off screen near the underpass.

Holly Yandall, public health lead for West Sussex County Council, said the death of a customer was ‘as bad as it gets from a public health perspective’.

But Louis French, barrister for Molotov’s owners, said: “It would be unfair to claim this is a fault on behalf of the proprietors.”

Mr Wells, who owns the bar alongside Peter Mott, claimed his staff had acted properly in dealing with Ms Pickett.

The committee heard claims she was served two alcoholic drinks but staff said they had refused to serve her afterwards, instead letting her stay only to dance at the venue.

Mr French said the case was not one where there was ‘no option’ but to revoke the licence.

He pointed to improvements made in recent weeks, with the appointment of a new premises supervisor.

Asked whether the measures were a case of closing the stable door after the horse had bolted, Mr French said: “Our stable door needs adjustments but the horse is still in the stable and the stable can be a very successful stable for all involved.”

Councillors Lionel Harman asked Mr Wells why it had taken an incident like the death of a customer for the owners to ‘wake up’.

Mr Wells replied: “We haven’t just woken up. That is not the case. We have worked hard over four years and we had very few issues. We are a well-run club. It is not run like a backstreet pub.”