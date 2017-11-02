Worthing care home to be torn down and rebuilt

A Worthing care home is set to be demolished and replaced after councillors approved plans last night.

Sussex Clinic in Shelley Road will be torn down to make way for a new 62-bed care home after the current late-Victorian building was deemed no longer suitable.

Architect Alan Phillips told Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee last Wednesday: “We were careful that the architecture we were proposing went through a great deal of scrutiny.

“We we do not feel a new piece of architecture is alien to an enviroonment.

“I think the building has repose, but more than anything it is fit for purpose.”

But Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, spoke against the plans.

She said: “We want to see regeneration and we welcome new care beds in the town.

“We accept old buildings cannot always be secured.”

But she branded the plans a ‘step change’ from the area and called for new designs.

She added: “We do feel the rooms in the basement area may not provide sufficient light or outlook to elderly people.”

Councillor Hazel Thorpe echoed concerns about the ‘basement’ floor, in which up to eight residents would live.

She said: “I would like to see that these eight people will have a good quality of life and a good environment.”

But Mr Phillips said a more appropriate description was a ‘lower ground floor’ and said residents would have views of the garden and water feature.

Concerns were also raised about the loss of trees to make way for parking spaces.

Council officer Gary Peck said: “These trees do not have a significant life expectancy. They are causing damage to the wall and pavement and probably would have to be removed in time.”

After a debate councillors approved the application.