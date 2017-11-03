Worthing chef crowned the king of curry

A Worthing chef has been crowned the king of curry.

Maruf Ahmed Pathan, who works at the Shaan Indian Cuisine at 205 Tarring Road, Worthing, was voted best curry chef of the year at the annual Curry Life Awards.

Syed Shamin, owner of Shaan, said: “We’re all delighted for Maruf. He is a fantastic chef and produces consistently good food. It made a change for him to be sitting down and being waited on. It was great evening for everyone and the award will take pride of place in the restaurant.”

Maruf collected his award in front of an audience of more than 600 people at a gala event in London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Michael Buerk.

Maruf, head chef at the Shaan, started working in the curry industry as a teenager washing up and peeling potatoes. A chef took him under his wing after seeing how interested he was in cooking and his favourite pastime in the kitchen is creating new dishes.

Curry Life Awards and Gala Dinner was organised in association with the takeaway food ordering app, Just Eat. Other guests at the event included Rushanara Ali MP, Matt Western MP, Wes Streeting MP and Paul Scully MP.

More than £3,000 was raised on the evening for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Myanmar Appeal.