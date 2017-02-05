Worthing Churches Homeless Projects to host Woolly Hat Day this March

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is set to host a Woolly Hat Day on March 3.

The charity is inviting businesses, individuals and groups to wear a woolly hat to work, while donating £1 by texting WOOL £1 to 70070 and p osting a photo of themselves on social media. Participants can use the hashtag #wchpwoollyhat and tag @WCHPnews. On previous Woolly Hat Days, some workplaces got into the spirit by having a cake sale to raise funds and some even collected warm clothing or food to help support the projects. Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community. For more information about Woolly Hat Day and how to get involved contact 01903 680740 or email info@wchp.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.