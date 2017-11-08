Worthing driving test centre closes

Worthing’s driving test centre has been shut down and will not reopen.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency confirmed the centre was to close and learners would move to Lancing.

The new Lancing centre opened yesterday.

A DVSA spokesman said: “DVSA is committed to helping you through a lifetime of safe driving.

“Lancing driving test centre is replacing Worthing test centre and local learner drivers will take their first tests there from November 7.”