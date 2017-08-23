Worthing in top ten seaside resorts

Worthing has been voted one of the top ten best seaside resorts in the UK.

The picturesque coastal town renowned for its pier was ranked 9th in a recent poll.

A survey of 2,700 people carried out by a retirement homes developer found Salcome in Devon came out on top with 18.5 per cent of the vote.

Julie Ward, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: “With a new development currently under construction in Worthing we are delighted to see it has made it onto the list of top seaside resorts in the UK.

“It’s great to see that the rest of the UK sees what we see in the town and what it has to offer to future homeowners.

“Planning where to retire is always a big decision and there’s so many options, but retiring by the seaside still remains a popular choice for many.

“From your morning walk across the sandy beaches, to the refreshing smell of a sea breeze, a retirement property by the coast is an ideal way to stay relaxed, active and inspired!”

The company is currently building in a block of retirement flats in Heene Road.

The full top ten list is:

1. Salcombe, Devon - 18.5 per cent

2. Weymouth, Dorset - 16.1 per cent

3. Whitby, North Yorkshire - 12 per cent

4. St. Ives, Cornwall - 11.7 per cent

5. Bamburgh, Northumberland - 10.4 per cent

6. Cromer, Norfolk - 9.1 per cent

7. Shanklin, Isle of Wight - 6.2 per cent

8. Deal, Kent - 5.9 per cent

9. Worthing, West Sussex - 5.7 per cent

10. Hastings, East Sussex - 3.9 per cent

Those interested in Retirement Living at McCarthy and Stone’s development on Heene Road are invited to call 0800 153 3716 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.