Worthing joint bosses learning all the time

Worthing Football Club joint bosses Jon Meeney and Gary Elphick reflected on the season so far at the club's mid-season Fans' Forum last night.

After promotion last season, Worthing sit tenth in the Ryman League Premier Division and have reached the second round of the FA Trophy.

Worthing joint manager Gary Elphick and coach Matt Piper. Picture by Stephen Goodger



There have been a number of high points already this season, while the lowest point was a 5-0 defeat at local rivals Bognor Regis in August.



Meeney said: "In the opening four months of this season, we've learned more than the whole of last season.



"We got off to a flyer at the start of the season and that was due to beginning not long after last season ended because we had to wait for the Sussex Senior Cup final



"We had a good pre-season and everyone in the town was still on a high. The opening games showed that we can compete at this level.



"Then we had a period where we lost five on the spin. That Bognor day especially was our worst day in football (5-0) but it will be our best one. That period where we lost five on the spin was the best education we could have as a management team but also for the playing staff.



"We found out things about ourselves and our players, past and present, and you do a lot of analysing. It's easy to turn the other cheek but we challenged ourselves.



"The message to the boys has been to be better at what we're good at but also be adaptable and keep learning.



"If you know look at it, Bognor away and on Monday (1-1 draw), it's fair to say we've learned and are still learning and are in a much better state now on the pitch.



"You look at the 11 game unbeaten run we're on and the level of performance we're showing and we're getting the results we deserve. The mentality of the group is stronger, we're harder to beat and we're always in games."



Elphick added: "We've improved immensely but I'm motivated by the fear of failure. I'm looking at Grays Athletic on Saturday, which is a potential banana skin and we could get beat. We don't want another bad run.



"The points tally we have returned is great but I'm not resting on my laurels because this game will bite you on the backside.



"I'm just looking at Grays and getting to that 40 point mark, which was our target originally but we're looking for a strong end to the season.



"We've got a lot more work to do but you'll have the hardest working management side you'll ever see because we don't stop analysing ourselves, our players and whatever we can analayse we'll do.



"That's something I'm very proud of and when Jon and I leave this club, I'm sure it will be in a better state than it's ever been.



"Promotion last year was absolutely massive because momentum is everything in football. You look at Ryman South this year and that's a very tough league to get out.

"I'm delighted with how things are going but we definitely won't be resting and there's more to come."

