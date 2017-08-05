Worthing man to bare all for naked zoo run

A Worthing man is set to join hundreds of others for a cheeky challenge at ZSL London Zoo on Thursday (August 10).

International conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London) is daring all thrill-seekers to pounce on the opportunity to do a lap of ZSL London Zoo in nothing but their birthday suit – to help raise vital funds for their international tiger conservation work.

Runners from last year's naked run. Picture: ZSL

John McMillan, from Worthing, has decided to get on board because of his ‘love for animals’.

He said: “I heard about this fundraising idea and thought it would be great fun.

“The charity works to protect tigers around the world addressing key threats including poaching, illegal trading and human-wildlife conflict.

“I wanted to get involved because I have a love for animals.”

Once the fearless streakers have finished running, they will be invited to see ZSL’s streak of tigers at their home in Tiger Territory, where they’ll hear an exclusive tiger talk and find out more about the incredible big cats.

With ZSL London Zoo’s Sumatran tigers Jae Jae and Melati playing an important role in the international conservation breeding programme for the species, which is coordinated by experts at ZSL, their cubs will go on to create their own families and help to inspire millions more people to help save this critically-endangered species.

James Wren, fundraising director at ZSL, said: “We can’t wait to welcome courageous cat-lovers to this year’s risqué run.

“Funds raised by those who are brave enough to bare all are vital in helping us continue our work to protect tigers from the threats they are currently facing in the wild.”

If you would like to donate to John’s cheeky challenge, please do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-mcmillan5.