Worthing mum launches health business after career move

A Worthing mum who quit her job to pursue her interest in fitness and nutrition has set up a health supplement business aimed at women.

Catherine Lane, of Rugby Road, took ‘a leap of faith’ and changed career to launch her brand FitChick earlier this year.

Catherine, 50, had always said jogging was something she would never do but after ‘crashing’ through her twenties and thirties without paying much attention to her health, she said: “I reached a stage where I couldn’t get away with eating badly and not exercising anymore.”

Embracing a healthier lifestyle, she realised she enjoyed exercising and set about searching for supplements to complement her new routine.

But Catherine, a married mother-of-one, said: “A lot of products were geared towards men.

“I was a bit bewildered with it all.”

Discovering a niche in the market, she decided to create her own range targeted at women and using natural ingredients.

She left her administration job at Chandlers BMW in Angmering and ‘threw herself’ into her business.

After two years of refining her brand, she said she is ‘very proud’ of the products which include vegan protein, meal replacement shakes and ‘beauty pills’ which improve skin, nails and hair.

Catherine, who is soon to be a grandmother, said: “The supplements are there to give you a bit of a helping hand.

“It’s another way of getting the vitamins you need.”

Having lived in Worthing for most of her life, Catherine was keen to give back to the community and is sponsoring Worthing Women’s Rugby team.

To anyone else considering making a bold career change, Cathering had this advice: “You should never be afraid of a new challenge.

“If you get to a point where you want to do something else, you should always embrace it.”