Worthing pier named second best in the country

Worthing pier has won second place in the national pier of the year competition for the third year running.

It was narrowly beaten by Hastings pier in the 21st year of the contest.

Worthing Pier

Phil Duckett, manager of Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion, said: “It fill me with great pride when the whole pier receives recognition after all the tireless hard work by various local groups and bodies, all just trying to be proud and positive about their town pier.”

The pier was highly praised by the judges, one of whom said: “It is the finest example in the UK of a perfectly original 1930s Art Deco pier and is kept in superb condition.”

Another said: “With its beautiful Art Deco restaurant at the southern end and the exciting Windows On The Pier project brightening up the windbreaks, this pier is undergoing a real renaissance.

“It is a vital part of Worthing, which would be a much less desirable place to visit if it had no pier.”

