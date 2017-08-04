Worthing promenade shelter given £53,000 makeover

Visitors to Worthing beach will be given a brighter welcome this summer following a £53,000 refurbishment of the Windsor Lawns Shelter on Worthing promenade.

The shelter had stood run-down and dilapidated for the last four years before an investment by Worthing Borough Council.

Councillor Alex Harman, councillor Keith Bickers and Lynette Bickers at the new Windsor Lawns shelter. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

It has been given a makeover to ensure people of all ages can enjoy the sea air, whatever the weather.

Those behind the refurbishment believe it will act as a gateway in welcoming people to the east end of the town’s seafront.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “We welcome the refurbishment of the shelter. It is a part of the town’s heritage and it’s another example of the council taking care of this for future generations.

“I’m sure it will become a popular place for people to sit and enjoy the seafront for this summer and beyond.”

The shelter stands at the bottom of the junction of Brighton Road and Windsor Road, Worthing.

A consultation on the future of the structure was launched last year.

Local residents were asked if they wanted to restore the shelter, revamp it for another use – such as a commercial premises – or demolish it and replace it with other seating or recreational facilities.

After listening to responses from residents and ward councillors, the local authority committed funding to refurbish the shelter.

Council contractors have spent the last twelve weeks carrying out the work.

It has seen the installation of toadstool seating, cycle racks and planters, as well as the construction of a new floor and ‘vandal-proof’ glass.

Ward councillors Keith Bickers and Alex Harman, who have taken an active role in the refurbishment of the shelter, have agreed to work with residents to ensure the plants are watered and cared for.