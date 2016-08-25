Worthing Rugby Club holds fundraiser day for treasured staff member

Worthing Rugby club held a fundraising day for treasured member of staff, Elaine Kitcher, who lost a long and brave battle with cancer, aged 62.

Elaine worked at the club for nearly ten years and was a volunteer for 30 years.

Two preseason fixtures were played infront a crowd dressed in pink and a minute’s applause was held in honour of Elaine and other members lost in the last month- John Campbell Smith, Andy Lane and Sid Wakeham.

The event, held on Saturday, August 20 was full of fundraising activities to raise awareness of Cancer Research, a charity Elaine had raised money for. A total of £250 was raised for the charity.

Elaine’s sisters, Wendy Jacklin and Angela Harding, presented the man of the match award to Michael Dingle (pictured) and Grant Gatford.

Worthing Raiders beat their guests from Guildford 57-10.

Josh Brown, Commercial Manager at Worthing Rugby Club, said: “Elaine always put everyone else before herself and was the go to person for everyone at Worthing RFC.

“She always had a smile on her face and welcomed everyone to the club no matter whether they were members or visitors.”

