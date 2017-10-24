Worthing’s biggest street party and fireworks night is back

Worthing’s biggest street party is back and looks to be bigger and better than ever this Bonfire Night.

For years the Tide of Light festival with its lantern parade and the fireworks have drawn thousands of people to the town and this year is no different.

Tide of Light volunteer director Jess Estcourt said: “We are really excited about this year.

“There’s lots more going on in the town than we have ever had before.”

The Tide of Light festival, which features performers and food as well as the famous lantern parade, is run by the Tide of Light Community Group.

This year the festival features a special rave aimed at families with young children for whom the 8pm fireworks might be too late.

Taking place at the Pavilion, the rave will feature a stunning light show and music. There will also be lantern making workshops for children.

But a funding shortfall could limit the amount of performers that will be entertaining the public.

Mrs Estcourt added: “We have everything in place in for infrastructure and now are just asking for a little help so we make the party rock.”

An online crowdfunding page has been set up with a target of £2,418.

Donors will be entered into a draw to get VIP access to the Pier and press the button to start the firework show.

The amazing fireworks are run by the Worthing Lions Club.

Marian Down from the Lions Club said: “We are very excited about putting this on again and hearing the oohs and ahs.

“It is fantastic. We are providing free entertainment for thousands and thousands of people.

“Fireworks are dangerous things, we are providing people with a professional firework display without the costs.”

This year’s Tide of Light and fireworks take place on Sunday, November 5.

Click here to donate to the Tide of Light festivaland click here to find out about lantern making workshops.