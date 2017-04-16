Worthing schools set to compete in Rock Challenge

Schoolpupils are preparing to take part in the Rock Challenge and J Rock Southern Finals, set to take place this April.

The finals will be held over four evenings at the Portsmouth Guidhall, and more than 3,000 students are expected to compete.

Five schools from the Worthing area are set to take part: Rustington Community Primary School, Orchards Junior School, Chatsmore Catholic High School, The Angmering School, and Durrington High School.

On Wednesday, April 26, the two primary schools will take part alongside teams from Hampshire, Surrey and Hertfordshire. The schools will be competing for awards of excellence, and are hoping to steal Calmore’s title of 2016 Southern Junior Champions.

This year, there will be two open finals taking place on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28th.

Chatsmore Catholic High School and The Angmering School will be competing against schools from Hampshire, Hertfordshire, The Isle of Wight, Dorset and Northamptonshire, as well as other West Sussex schools.

They will all be keen to progress to the Premier Division, an honour that is given to the winning team at each of our open finals.

Durrington High School will be representing West Sussex in the Southern Premier Final on April 29.

Durrington previously showcased their performance at a local event, and will be hoping to take the title of Southern Premier Champions from last year’s winners, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School.

The teams have spent the last few weeks finalising their performances since their regional heat and will spend the day at the venue rehearsing, watching and supporting all the other schools before competing in a spectacular evening show.

Sophia Campbell, supervising event manager, said: “The standard of performances this year have been incredible and we are set to have four extremely strong finals!

“It’s so rewarding to see how the hard work and dedication of all the students, staff, parents and local communities creates such great memories for the young people.

“Qualifying through to the final is such a great accomplishment in itself every single school that has got here should be so proud, I can’t wait to see all the performances again!”

