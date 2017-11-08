Worthing to fall silent on Sunday and remember

Worthing will once again fall silent this Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

The Remembrance Service and March Past will take place at the town’s War Memorial in Chapel Road.

The two minute silence will start at 11am at the first stroke of the Town Hall clock after which the mayor’s chaplain, reverend Brian Penfold will take the Service.

Worthing Mayor Alex Harman, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex Mr Patrick Burgess OBE and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard will lay poppy wreaths for the fallen from Worthing and West Sussex and take the salute at the March Past in front of the Town Hall at about 11.30am after the service.

Mr Harman said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.

“I shall also be opening the Garden of Remembrance outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am on Monday 6th and attending the two minute silence at 11am on Armistice Day on Saturday 11th.

“I warmly invite everyone to join me at these Remembrance services to show their respect. Worthing is known across the area for the standard of our Remembrance services and I am looking forward to seeing these traditions continued in the coming weeks.”

The Worthing’s Salvation Army Citadel Band led by Bandmaster Alan Slator will play during the Sunday service and lead the March Past.

The parade will feature the Worthing Combined Ex-Services Contingent, the Royal British Legion, the Sea and Marine Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Force, Air Training Corps, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Fire Cadets, British Red Cross Society and local Scouting and Guide Associations.