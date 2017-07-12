Worthing wheelchair racer wins award in memory of Princess Diana

A wheelchair racer from Durrington has won a global award in memory of ‘the people’s princess’.

Nathan Freeman is one of 750 people added to this year’s roll of honour for The Diana Award, which recognises youths for embodying the princess’s ‘qualities of kindness, compassion and service’.

He was nominated by his racing coach Julian Stevens and teachers at The Angmering School for his involvement in the Worthing and District Harriers Wheelchair Racing Club and his promotion of inclusive sports in schools across West Sussex.

The 13-year-old said it came as a complete surprise to win and it felt ‘absolutely amazing’.

As well as competing in wheelchair races, Nathan has been a sports leader for three years, which involves him organising and coaching inclusive sports tournaments and sessions with students from all backgrounds.

He said: “People love learning about disabled sport, and I think it is really important to show everyone we aren’t just people in wheelchairs; we can do competitive sport.”

His mum Kim Freeman said: “I am exceedingly proud of Nathan, as always.

“What he wants to show people is that you can still do things if you have a disability; you just do it differently.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.